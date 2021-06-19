Wagerr Market Capitalization Reaches $7.94 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $3,302.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00438257 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,159,041 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

