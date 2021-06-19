Wall Street Games Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00182788 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,889.69 or 0.99813188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.23 or 0.00857223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.