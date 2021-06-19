Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,937,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.