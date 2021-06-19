WandX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $154.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WandX coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $298,780.19 and approximately $154.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00726870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083460 BTC.

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

