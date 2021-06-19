Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) versus Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Critical Survey

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Washington Federal alerts:

This table compares Washington Federal and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 23.76% 7.56% 0.81% Professional 17.48% 11.36% 1.14%

80.0% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Federal and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.53%. Professional has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Federal and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.15 $173.44 million $2.00 15.39 Professional $73.40 million 3.26 $8.31 million $0.62 28.29

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Professional beats Washington Federal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.