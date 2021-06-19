Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.07. 2,710,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,670. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

