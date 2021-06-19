Waves Enterprise Trading Up 13.6% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $411,073.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

