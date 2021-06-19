WAX (WAXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.75 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. WAX has a market capitalization of $229.93 million and $2.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00100670 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,742,316,168 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,539,193 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

