Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $78.51 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

