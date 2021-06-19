Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

