Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,807. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

