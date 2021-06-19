Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,664. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $86.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

