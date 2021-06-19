Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 22,320 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 307,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 294,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

