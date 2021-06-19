Westpac Banking Corp Buys 19,319 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

