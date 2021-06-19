Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Athene worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $2,326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.51.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

