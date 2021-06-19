Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 562.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in M&T Bank by 23.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.05. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

