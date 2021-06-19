Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.