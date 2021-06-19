Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 601.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,192 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $47,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,818 shares of company stock worth $97,035,932. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

