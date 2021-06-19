Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after buying an additional 69,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.81 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

