Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.28 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.39 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.