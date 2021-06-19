Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lear worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEA stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.