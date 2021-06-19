Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.73 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after buying an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $192.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

