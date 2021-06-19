Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

NYSE:WAT opened at $342.71 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $348.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

