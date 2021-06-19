Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $388.44 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

