Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of Clean Harbors worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

