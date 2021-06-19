Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after buying an additional 162,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after buying an additional 559,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.13 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.