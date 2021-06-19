Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,246,000 after buying an additional 322,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

