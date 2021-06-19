Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,801 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,773,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

