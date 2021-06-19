Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $502.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,688 shares of company stock worth $30,328,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

