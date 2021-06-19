Westpac Banking Corp Sells 117,472 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 117,472 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $77.67 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

