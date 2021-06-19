Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,079 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

