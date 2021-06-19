Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,938 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after buying an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.