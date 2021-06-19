Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,642 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $347.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

