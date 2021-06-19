Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.