WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,835 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of WestRock worth $22,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.