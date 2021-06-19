WeTrust (TRST) Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. WeTrust has a market cap of $765,677.05 and $35.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00738031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

TRST is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

