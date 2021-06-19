WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of WEX worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

NYSE WEX opened at $195.84 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

