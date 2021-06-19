Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 150.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,675 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

WY opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

