WHALE Price Reaches $8.79 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $51.52 million and approximately $297,121.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00024526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

