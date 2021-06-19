WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $819.51 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $819.51 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00045370 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007059 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 928,370,450 coins and its circulating supply is 728,370,449 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

