WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million.

Several research analysts have commented on WHF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $461,000. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $164,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.