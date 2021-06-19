WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million.

Several research analysts have commented on WHF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $305.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

