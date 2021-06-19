WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

WildBrain stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,391. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

