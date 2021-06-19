William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,582 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 235,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

