William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of UniFirst worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $224.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

