William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,552 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Black Hills worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460,433 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

