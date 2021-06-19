William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after acquiring an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

