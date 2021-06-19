William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,217 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Renasant worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renasant by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $4,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

