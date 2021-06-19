William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ChampionX worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

