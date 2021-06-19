William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,830 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Avient worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,539,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

