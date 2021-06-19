William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock opened at $1,466.87 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

